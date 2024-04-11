BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BKN opened at $12.10 on Thursday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 125,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 237.4% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 272,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 191,883 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 217,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.