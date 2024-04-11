BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock.
Athabasca Oil Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATHOF opened at $3.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. Athabasca Oil has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $4.08.
Athabasca Oil Company Profile
