Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the March 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bonterra Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BONXF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. 14,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,080. Bonterra Resources has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

