Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the March 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bonterra Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BONXF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. 14,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,080. Bonterra Resources has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.
About Bonterra Resources
