Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Down 93.6% in March

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the March 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Bouygues stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 34,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,452. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $8.27.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

