Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of -23.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of BHR opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.19. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
