Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of -23.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of BHR opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.19. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 41.7% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

