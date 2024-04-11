Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 337.8% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Bridger Aerospace Group Price Performance

Bridger Aerospace Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 187,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,029. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridger Aerospace Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bridger Aerospace Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 117,556 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in Bridger Aerospace Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 642,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 168,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

