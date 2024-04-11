Brokerages Set 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Target Price at $13.33

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.

TSVT has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 2seventy bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.84. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.91 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 59.19% and a negative net margin of 216.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,937,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 2seventy bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in 2seventy bio by 754.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

