Brokerages Set ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target at $7.88

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.16.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms sold 183,008 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,099,878.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,577,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,490,095.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 639,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,169. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 80,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

