Brokerages Set Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target at $11.36

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.79.

Several analysts recently commented on ARIS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $852.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Aris Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after buying an additional 686,500 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,040,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aris Water Solutions by 59.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after acquiring an additional 754,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,985,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,143,000 after purchasing an additional 130,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

