Brokerages Set Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Target Price at $49.15

Shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Birkenstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BIRK

Birkenstock Price Performance

Birkenstock stock opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52. Birkenstock has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Birkenstock will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $458,539,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $177,068,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,615,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,916,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,152,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Birkenstock

(Get Free Report

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.