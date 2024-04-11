Brokerages Set EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Target Price at $140.10

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in EOG Resources by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after buying an additional 9,455,621 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,639,903,000 after buying an additional 145,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,352,283,000 after buying an additional 262,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EOG opened at $137.95 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $138.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.70.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

