Brokers Issue Forecasts for Rogers Communications Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RCI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

RCI stock opened at $39.36 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3742 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 36,514,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,709,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,888 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 15,903,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $744,432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954,351 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,707,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $594,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,264 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after purchasing an additional 238,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $520,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

