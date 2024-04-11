Brokers Set Expectations for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Riley Exploration Permian in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Riley Exploration Permian’s current full-year earnings is $6.89 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s FY2024 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

Shares of REPX stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $612 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.26. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.91). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.77 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REPX. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Riley Exploration Ho Bluescape sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $17,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,521,767 shares in the company, valued at $115,395,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Riley Exploration Ho Bluescape sold 700,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $17,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,521,767 shares in the company, valued at $115,395,493.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,274,025.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $19,400,137. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

