Brokers Set Expectations for VolitionRx Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of VolitionRx in a research note issued on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Small Cap analyst S. Ralston forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for VolitionRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for VolitionRx’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of VolitionRx stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.35. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VolitionRx stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of VolitionRx worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

