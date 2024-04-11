Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Stock Price Up 3%

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.08 and last traded at $20.08. 355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $5.67. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

