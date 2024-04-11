Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $21.52

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.52, but opened at $20.79. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 6,462 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $627.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.24 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 104.47% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

