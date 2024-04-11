Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,967,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,905,000 after acquiring an additional 812,174 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 135.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after buying an additional 1,111,105 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Canada Goose by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,835,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,675,000 after buying an additional 69,658 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:GOOS opened at $11.14 on Thursday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Canada Goose had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $448.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore increased their target price on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

