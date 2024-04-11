Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $130.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CNI. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.95.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI opened at $131.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.83. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 669,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,171,000 after buying an additional 46,517 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after buying an additional 378,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.