Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $150.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.35.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $122.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.32.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,435,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,435,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,496,327 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.