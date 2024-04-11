Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 118 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $1,354,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 150,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,214. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $131.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RJF

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.