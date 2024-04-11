Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 237 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.17% of Argan worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Argan by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,259,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Argan by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,976,000 after purchasing an additional 69,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,254,000 after buying an additional 26,993 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Argan by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 395,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,011,000 after buying an additional 32,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Argan by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Argan Price Performance

AGX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.63. 11,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

