Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 411 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $73.30. The stock had a trading volume of 473,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,376,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

