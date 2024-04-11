Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up approximately 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Citigroup started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $67.32. 1,693,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,759. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

