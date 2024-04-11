Cardinal Capital Management Buys 146 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 0.32% of Utah Medical Products worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTMD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,525,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,103,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UTMD. TheStreet cut Utah Medical Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Utah Medical Products Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTMD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,857. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.82. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $100.59. The firm has a market cap of $252.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.12.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

