Cardinal Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 157.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,619 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.22. 12,842,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,546,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

