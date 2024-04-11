Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.25 Million Stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KE. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KE remained flat at $20.88 during midday trading on Thursday. 37,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,101. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.97. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $519.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $421.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KE shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

