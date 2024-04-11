Cardinal Capital Management Has $2.64 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,359.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,148 shares of company stock valued at $4,451,150 over the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE VEEV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.72. 263,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,211. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.