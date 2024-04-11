Cardinal Capital Management Has $920,000 Stock Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IIIN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the third quarter worth $804,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 728,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after buying an additional 482,026 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 39.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 175,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 49,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.60. 11,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,001. The stock has a market cap of $672.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.46.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.43%.

In other Insteel Industries news, COO Richard Wagner sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $61,980.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,005.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

