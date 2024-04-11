Cardinal Capital Management Increases Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock worth $700,292. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.3 %

CRUS stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.94. 118,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,664. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.00. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $95.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.03.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $618.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

