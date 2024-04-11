Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after buying an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Unilever by 6.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,293,000 after acquiring an additional 515,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 35.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,252,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,663,000 after purchasing an additional 70,737 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UL remained flat at $47.74 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,327,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,056. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

