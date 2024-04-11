Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 292 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bank OZK by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,079,000 after buying an additional 55,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1,508.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,018,000 after buying an additional 35,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,031,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,308,000 after purchasing an additional 311,293 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:OZK traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 197,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,877. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

About Bank OZK

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

