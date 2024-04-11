Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 356 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mantle Ridge LP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $273,045,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 139.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,260,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,202,000 after buying an additional 734,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.99. The stock had a trading volume of 556,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of -27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DLTR. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

