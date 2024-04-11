Cardinal Capital Management Sells 127 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cardinal Capital Management lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $506.25. 82,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,790. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $547.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.26. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

