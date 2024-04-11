Cardinal Capital Management Sells 166 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.14. 946,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,870,148. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $169.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

