Cardinal Capital Management Sells 3,675 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cardinal Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,857 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 2.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,184,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $109,785,000 after buying an additional 1,398,366 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp increased its stake in Intel by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 7,941 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,619,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,296,172. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $157.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.38, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

