Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Senior Officer Sells C$50,214.75 in Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Kelly sold 7,100 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$50,214.75.

Shares of TSE:CJ traded down C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 161,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,479. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.77. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$148.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.60 million. Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 21.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.7502646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CJ shares. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

