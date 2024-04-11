CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $79.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,222,000 after purchasing an additional 222,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,104 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CarMax by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,632,000 after acquiring an additional 193,111 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CarMax by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,515,000 after acquiring an additional 291,804 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

