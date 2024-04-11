CarMax’s (KMX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CarMax from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.25.

KMX stock opened at $79.18 on Monday. CarMax has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 80.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

