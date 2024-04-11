Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $9.55 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $9.55 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.87.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

TAST stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $543.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $470.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after buying an additional 88,868 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 41,695 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,913,000. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Featured Articles

