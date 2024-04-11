Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. TD Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $368.62. 236,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,714. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $340.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.