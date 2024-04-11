Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Short Interest Update

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,600 shares, a growth of 716.6% from the March 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cazoo Group Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CZOO opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04. Cazoo Group has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $279.00.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cazoo Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZOO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cazoo Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,561,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,004,000 after buying an additional 3,251,677 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in Cazoo Group by 30.8% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 7,849,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,527,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,489,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $20,356,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Company Profile

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. Cazoo Group Ltd was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.