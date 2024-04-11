CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CDW by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $247.00 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $263.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.59.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

