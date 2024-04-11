Cedrus LLC Acquires Shares of 455 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cedrus LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PH. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.38.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $552.29. The company had a trading volume of 109,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,646. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $570.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $535.87 and its 200 day moving average is $465.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

