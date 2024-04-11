Cedrus LLC Has $208,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cedrus LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 63,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,700,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,460,176. The company has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $41.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

