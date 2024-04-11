Cedrus LLC Has $308,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cedrus LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,109. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $115.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.14 and a 200 day moving average of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.