Cedrus LLC Reduces Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cedrus LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Prologis by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.36. The company had a trading volume of 731,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,376. The stock has a market cap of $110.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.39 and its 200-day moving average is $122.08.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

