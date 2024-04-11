Cedrus LLC Sells 509 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cedrus LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

General Mills Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.36. The company had a trading volume of 835,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,692. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

