Cerevel Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,000 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 147% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,618 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,660.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Renger sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $89,767.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,660.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,667 shares of company stock worth $4,302,367. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CERE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Cerevel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.06. 209,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,569. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $43.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

