Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 3,121,809 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 6,192.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,172,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121,809 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $287,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 334,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,248,000 after purchasing an additional 90,664 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 7,678.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management increased its position in Okta by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 298,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after acquiring an additional 18,126 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Okta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Okta by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.39.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,651 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,218. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $99.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.36 and its 200-day moving average is $85.15. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.