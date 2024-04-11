Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 3,742,702 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 601.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.7% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $385,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,590. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

